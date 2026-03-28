IPL 2026: Fans return to M. Chinnaswamy with excitement, praising improved arrangements

Another fan said, "I feel so excited because this is my second time. Last time, due to rain, it was canceled, so I cried a lot. It’s always been an energetic atmosphere here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, so we are excited. The government has made good arrangements after the tragic incident last year. Thanks to the police of Karnataka and the Bengaluru police. We are having no problem entering the stadium and the arrangements are quite good. We are here to support RCB here and we will win today.”