IPL 2026: Kohli blows flying kiss to wife Anushka after emphatic RCB victory

Earlier in the match, put into bat first on a two-paced pitch, SRH rode on captain Ishan Kishan’s sparkling 80 off 38 balls and a late blitz from Aniket Verma (43 off 18 balls) to post 201/9. Kishan’s fluent strokeplay, laced with eight fours and five sixes, and Aniket’s fearless cameo lifted the visitors past the 200-mark despite Jacob Duffy’s impressive debut spell of 3-22 and Romario Shepherd’s 3-54.