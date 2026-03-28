IPL 2026: Kohli, Padikkal fifties help RCB launch title defence with emphatic win over SRH

In the same over, Padikkal got going by flicking over deep square leg for six, while Kohli got off the mark with a slice over mid-off. Padikkal, however, continued his flying start by racing to 28 off 10 balls. He welcomed David Payne to the IPL with a six over cover-point, before whipping him for a four and six, as RCB reached 51 runs in just four overs.