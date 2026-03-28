IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians hope for a bright start against KKR as they chase sixth title

Mumbai Indians, who jointly hold the record with Chennai Super Kings as the most successful team of IPL, won their fifth title five years back in 2020 and have struggled to impose themselves and reach the final since then. They underwent a period of transition before recovering some ground and making it to the Playoffs in IPL 2025 after finishing fourth at the end of the first stage. However, they went down to the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, thus ending another season without the title.