IPL 2026: Take it one ball at a time, settle in, and see where it goes, says SRH’s Head

Head will reunite at the top of the order with Abhishek Sharma, who’s coming off winning the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup for India. “Not really. But it’s great to be back with him. He’s been winning World Cups and playing brilliantly. He’s come a long way, and I’m looking forward to opening with him again. Let’s see (if a 300-plus score is made),” he said.