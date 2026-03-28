IPL 2026: When and where to watch MI vs KKR match, know all details

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have also put together a strong squad after making the most of their big budget at the mini-auction. The team will continue under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, who will rely on a powerful lineup featuring players like Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Finn Allen. Notably, this will be the first season in more than ten years that KKR will play without Andre Russell in their squad.