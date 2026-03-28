KITG 2026: Forged in hardship, Jharkhand’s Babulal Hembrom lifts his way to glory

“It was a tough period for me when I took up the sport in 2018. Financially, we couldn’t afford the equipment and the kit to train, and hence I would make do with bamboo sticks and iron rods. Then I got coaching support from JSPS and my coach, and here I am,” said Babulal, who won the silver medal in the men’s 60kg category at the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 here.