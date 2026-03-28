Looking forward to playing our best cricket’: Wolvaardt hopeful of doing well in ODIs after 1-4 T20I loss to NZ

Wolvaardt emphasised the significance of every match in the context of the Championship, noting, “The points are super important. Obviously, those points are for the championship. We want to get into a position early where we can qualify and not have to scramble at the end of the cycle, so every game is super important. It just gives that little bit of something extra to play for, makes it a pretty high-stakes game, so we’re looking forward to playing our best cricket, and hopefully it brings out the best in the players.”