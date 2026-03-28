Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah faces PCB action over controversial comments on CM Maryam: Report

The controversy unfolded against the backdrop of an unusually subdued PSL season, which commenced on March 26 under strict conditions. Following consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and franchise stakeholders, the PCB opted to limit the tournament to just two venues, Lahore and Karachi, while barring spectators. Several cities, including Peshawar, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, were dropped from the schedule as part of efforts to conserve fuel amid ongoing regional tensions linked to the Gulf conflict.