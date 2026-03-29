After 8 golds and a silver at KITG 2026, Karnataka swimmer Manikanta L aims for Asiad qualification

Manikanta firmly rejected the idea that his success in the Khelo India Tribal Games gave him the confidence to compete in more categories in the future. “Competing in multiple events is quite demanding on the body and that may affect my performance in my main event. I want to focus solely on breaststroke and try and make it to the Indian team for the Asian Games 2026 later this year,” said the 21-year-old, who is considered the second best swimmer in 200m breaststroke category behind Dhanush S of Tamil Nadu.