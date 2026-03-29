Anahat has the potential to make it to the top 10 in rankings: Joshna Chinappa

Joshna: I mean when you are younger it's easier to bounce from one city to another. And as you get older it does get a little tiring, the travelling and packing bags, staying out of suitcase, being in one hotel room every other day. But now it's a little bit more relaxed. Relaxed in the sense that I choose my tournaments a lot carefully. I play once every 4-5 weeks, it's not like every week that I go before. And yeah, I am getting a bit of playing competitive still, but still also having a normal life as well.