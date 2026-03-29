Debutante Reyneke hits last-ball six to seal thrilling ODI win for SA over NZ

South Africa’s reply faltered early as Jess Kerr and Bree Illing removed Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt to leave the visitors at 30/2 in six overs. Annerie and Sune rebuilt with a 123-run partnership, but New Zealand hit back through Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr, who dismissed the set batters in successive overs, along with Sinalo Jafta and Chloe falling cheaply.