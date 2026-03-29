'Deep down, he knows what the right answers are': Hussey on Dhoni’s unmatched cricketing instinct

“I'm really looking forward. What I'm excited about with this batting order that we've got is we have got a nice blend of experience and youth. So, yeah, it's going to be exciting for the future. But also, I feel as though having, you know, experienced players like Rutu and Sanju Samson, Dubey, MSD, of course, some overseas players like Abrevis in there as well, will offer a lot of help as well to these younger players. We can have some experience with a youngster, experience with a youngster all the way down, and I think that'll help their development as players as well,” he mentioned.