'Feels like it has all just passed in a flash': Manish Pandey on his 19-year IPL journey

“So, it has really evolved and I'm happy to see it being in the center of the whole thing. IPL is one of the main tournaments in world cricket right now. Obviously, it has tested a lot of players who have seen it for one year and some who have, you know, seen it for a very long time. Obviously, it has really helped cricket to grow in general. As I said, in the center of all the affairs where it comes to discovering talents and then moving.