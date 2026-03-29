IPL 2026: Brevis ruled out of CSK’s opening game against RR due to side strain

CSK endured a poor campaign in 2025, finishing at the bottom of the table with just four wins, and will be hoping for a turnaround in 2026. Brevis had impressed in his short stint last season after joining as a replacement player for Gurjapneet Singh, scoring 225 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 180, including 17 sixes. He was retained for this season and was widely tipped to play a key role in the middle order.