IPL 2026: 'I come here being big Josh's backup,’ says Duffy on his role after match-winning 3-fer on debut

Duffy revealed that early preparation and observing past performances helped him settle in, as he said, "Yeah, I think we had a good hit out the other day. Learned a lot of things about Chinnaswamy wicket and what works well here and the lengths you’ve got to bowl. And then obviously, going off last year, we got big Josh Hazelwood who obviously did really well out here and showed us of how to do it and I sort of come on trying to replicate."