IPL 2026: 'Lord' Shardul happy to finally play for MI, shine on home ground

"To come and play for MI is special. To come and play on my home ground. I was a net bowler and an upcoming boy in the early years, quietly making my mark. Since then, it was always going to happen, and it's finally happened. So it feels special. I'll be very happy if I stay here [for my career]. It's my home city. The kind of backing I have got here is amazing. To trade me from LSG and play me in my first game," he said.