IPL 2026: Rahane, Raghuvanshi fifties power KKR to 220/4 against MI

KKR lost momentum after that, but Raghuvanshi pulled them back again by hitting Ghazanfar for a four, dropped by Rohit Sharma near the long-on boundary rope, and six straight down in the next ball to add more insult to injury. He struck Thakur for a six in the 17th over before Rinku Singh struck a four three balls later as they raised 50 runs for the fourth wicket partnership.