IPL 2026: Rohit, Rickelton fifties help MI beat KKR, end season-opener jinx

Rohit, who scored three fours and one six after reaching his fifty, was the first to get out, trying to slog Arora in the 12th over, but managing to top-edge it, and Anukul Roy hung on to a superb catch, running back from mid-on and had to put in a full-length dive to hold on to that. The 38-year-old scored a superb 78 off 38 balls, hitting six boundaries and as many maximums. Rohit and Rickelton smashed 148 runs for the opening wicket partnership off 72 balls, giving Mumbai a fabulous start.