IPL 2026: Rohit, Ryan fifties after Thakur three-fer help Mumbai win season-opener after 13 years

Rickelton continued to torment KKR as he hit two fours and two more sixes before getting out for 81 off 43 balls, before he was run out to a direct hit by Anukul Roy, blocked by Muzarabani as he tried to get to the non-striker end after Tilak Varma refused a call for second. Mumbai were 184/3 in the 16th over and firmly on the road to victory.