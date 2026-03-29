IPL 2026: When and Where to watch RR vs CSK, know all details

Adding intrigue to the contest is Sanju Samson’s first outing against his former side. Having been the face of Rajasthan for over a decade, as captain, leading run-scorer, and a central figure in their run to the 2022 final, Samson now finds himself in CSK colours. His move, part of a high-profile swap that saw Ravindra Jadeja return to Rajasthan, adds an emotional subplot to the fixture, as the all-rounder also faces his old team.