‘One of our poorer bowling performances’, admits Vettori after SRH’s loss to RCB in IPL 2026 opener

Vettori admitted his side failed to match RCB’s execution with the ball. "I think we understand where the game's gone and how destructive that RCB batting line-up is. You have to get a good start, which we did against Salt, but then I just think we weren't at our best with the ball, we weren't as disciplined as we needed to be, and we gave a lot of scoring opportunities to Virat and Padikkal, who played exceptionally well,” he said during the post-match presentation.