Orphaned at young age, Mizoram teenager Isak Malsawmtluanga overcomes injury worries to win KITG title

During this challenging time, Isak’s uncle and aunt stepped in to support him. They work at a small restaurant in Aizawl’s Ramhlun Vengthar area and took him in, making sure he could keep up with his studies and continue weightlifting without disruption. However, later that year, Isak’s mother passed away due to illness, leaving him deeply distressed. For a while, the sport that had once given him hope started to seem pointless as loneliness and grief overwhelmed him.