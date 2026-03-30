2nd WODI: Mooney, spinners guide Australia to 90-run win over WI, takes 2-0 series lead

After being put to bat, Australia’s innings found stability through Mooney, who marked her return with a composed 65 off 104 deliveries. The left-hander anchored the innings at a time when wickets fell intermittently, ensuring the visitors had a platform to build on. Contributions from Phoebe Litchfield (46) and Georgia Wareham (39) added substance, but a mid-innings slowdown saw Australia slip to 140 for 5.