‘Big room for improvement if I want to beat these guys,’ says Lehecka on Miami Open loss to Sinner

“I showed today a better performance than in Paris, so I was focusing on not repeating the same mistake as back then. Which meant using my first serve as a weapon and going a little bit more to the net. At last year's Roland Garros, I felt that these conditions were extremely difficult for my game style. We played under the roof, Court Suzanne-Lenglen, super wet conditions, heavy balls. I felt that he was the one who basically had all the weapons at that moment. I could not help myself with the serve. Every time I played a good shot back then, he just had plenty of time to counter it somehow," Lehecka added.