CSK players don't roam as 5-time champions; happy to be a part of that culture: Samson

“CSK is definitely in a building phase, and that's what our recruitment has also been. So the number, definitely, the age is definitely much less. But in the amount of sixes these guys are hitting, they don't actually look like youngsters anymore. So I think that's what the character of the mindset is; it's required in this format and in this hype. Just be free and go out there and express yourself with a lot of fearlessness. I think that's what youngsters bring in, and we all are very excited to play with them.”