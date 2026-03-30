IPL 2026: Plan was to control the game in the powerplay, says Sooryavanshi

Player of the Match Nandre Burger, who picked 2-26, credited his side’s strong start with the ball leading to their win. “Firstly, all glory to God - it feels great to contribute to a win for the team and get us off to a good start. Watching the previous games with big scores, you naturally prepare for chasing something big, so winning the toss and getting the ball first was massive for us and helped us get off to a strong start.