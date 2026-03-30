Mihika, Arjun & Dhiren to lead charge as Indian pickleball athletes head to the US Open 2026

It is the utmost honour and privilege for any athlete to represent their country at an international stage and I am very happy for us all that we now get to do it as a pickleball player at the US Open. A big thank you to the Indian Pickleball Association for making this possible for all the players. Leading the charge, I know that we all are waiting to put our best foot forward for our country and finally get a chance to showcase the talent that our country has to offer at the Mecca of pickleball. Being in the main draw of the Womens Singles Pro category is something I have worked for a long time now and I thank IPA once again for their perseverance in making that happen.” Said Mihika Yadav, India.