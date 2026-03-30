PSL: Ball-tampering scandal rocks Lahore-Karachi clash; Shaheen fumbles for answers

To this, Afridi replied, "I can only speak about myself. There was never any attempt on my part to change the condition of the ball, or even to try. All I remember is that when I was trying to dry the ball and make it shine, the umpires asked us not to dry it under the shirt. Who they are accusing, unless we don't see the proof, I think it's a big decision. I have not been called for an enquiry."