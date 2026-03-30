With sight firmly on Asian Games selection with very intense hard work

Komalika picked up the bow and arrow for the first time at the age of 12. She was supported by her mother, an anganwadi (a rural child care centre in India) worker. The mother took Komalika to local archery coach in Birsanagar and that started his career. It was in 2012 that Komalika started meeting her early challenges. Her family was not able to afford even a bow for her practice in the initial days and as a result, she took aid of make-shift bows made up of bamboo during her initial training.