Fakhar Zaman handed a two-match ban for ball tampering

It states, “The following actions shall, therefore, not be permitted (this list of actions is not exhaustive but included for illustrative purposes): (a) deliberately throwing the ball into the ground for the purpose of roughening it up; (b) applying any artificial substance to the ball; and applying any non-artificial substance for any purpose other than to polish the ball; (c) lifting or otherwise interfering with any of the seams of the ball; and (d) scratching the surface of the ball with finger or thumb nails or any implement."