‘Great signs for future of South African cricket,’ says Sune Luus on Proteas’ thrilling win over NZ

“Derckie is an interesting one to bat with. I don’t think she takes it very seriously. It was fun to bat with her. When she’s in, the runs are just flowing. She’s a very powerful hitter of the ball. I think we were cruising when we came in, batting at a run-a-ball together. It was just important for us to stay calm and to have that long partnership, and just to take it as deep as possible.