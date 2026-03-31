Hockey India Sub Jr. Women National C’ship to begin in Ranchi on April 1

The tournament's opening day will feature Hockey Jammu Kashmir against Le Puducherry Hockey at 6 am, followed by Delhi Hockey versus Hockey Bengal at 7:45 am. The third match, scheduled for 9:30 am, will be between Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey and Assam Hockey. At 2:45 PM, Hockey Chandigarh will face Hockey Karnataka, and the day's closing game at 4:30 PM. will see Hockey Uttarakhand competing against Hockey Himachal.