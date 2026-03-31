Inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026 to kick off India’s surfing season

“This is a landmark moment for Indian surfing. As we stare at India’s surfing debut at the Asian Games later this year, starting the national season at a world-class location like Little Andaman speaks loudly about our intent to take the sport deep into our coast-rich country. We are constantly working to give more competition time to our talented athletes across diverse conditions, which is critical for their growth at the international level. Surfing is a community driven sports and as we expand our reach to the Andaman’s we want to create opportunities for local communities, nurture young talent, and position India as a serious contender in global surfing”, said, Arun Vasu, President of the Surfing Federation of India.