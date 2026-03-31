IPL 2026: 'It's going to be a cracker of a season for Sooryavanshi', says Bangar

"At the age of 15, he dominated four quality bowlers with his fearless batting and forced them to move away from their strengths. Henry had to bowl slower balls. Khaleel had to try different things. He put pressure on all of them. That shows Vaibhav, with his fearless approach, is getting into the minds of established bowlers. I admired that quality in his innings. The start this wonder boy has had makes sure it's going to be a cracker of a season for him,” Bangar said on Jio Star.