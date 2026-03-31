Leaving CSK was very emotional, but changes are part of the journey: Jadeja

"I was thinking of bowling it at the stumps, as I wanted to take a chance in case he didn’t middle it. But when he hit me for a six, I quickly changed my strategy to bowling wide, as he would have kept hitting me on a straight line. So, I decided to finish on the fifth-sixth-stump line, thinking that if he went across, he might not get his timing right, and that's what happened. Luckily, he did not get the elevation he was looking for, and it was a big wicket for us.”