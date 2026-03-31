'Silent Contributors’: BCCI secy Saikia lauds groundsmen for defying rain at Barsapara Stadium for RR v CSK game

“Kudos to the unsung heroes behind the scenes! Despite relentless rainfall over the past several days—and even showers till just about an hour before the scheduled start—the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium commenced right on time yesterday. This remarkable feat is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and tireless efforts of our curators and groundsmen. Their professionalism ensured that the playing conditions were match-ready against all odds. A big salute to these silent contributors who make the game possible—rain or shine,” Saikia wrote on X.