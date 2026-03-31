SRFI to host World Squash Officiating Refereeing Course in Chennai

Roy Gingell from Wales will lead the course. He is an internationally recognised referee and educator affiliated with the World Squash Officiating programme. As a WSO Level 5 Referee, the highest certification worldwide, Gingell is one of only two referees globally with this credential. He has officiated at major international events and plays a vital role in referee training and evaluation programs run by the World Squash Federation (WSF) and the Professional Squash Association (PSA).