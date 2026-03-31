Top sub-junior teams to compete in Men's National from April 1

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, “The Sub Junior National Championship continues to play a vital role in strengthening the grassroots structure of Indian hockey. The participation of teams from across divisions and the introduction of the promotion and relegation setup ensures a highly competitive environment, giving the young players an opportunity to test themselves against the best in their age group. We are confident that this tournament will unearth promising talent who can contribute to the future success of Indian hockey.”