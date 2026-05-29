'If Vaibhav Bats Through Powerplay, RR Will Have The Advantage: Kumble

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the Orange Cap holder, and that doesn’t come from doing it just once or against a couple of teams. He’s done it consistently over the last two months, and that says a lot about the youngster. It’s not just about going out there and bashing a few sixes, even though he is the highest six-hitter now. If he bats through the Powerplay, RR will have the advantage,” Kumble added.