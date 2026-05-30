IPL 2026: Gill’s Hundred Leads GT Into Final Against RCB With Seven-Wicket Win Over RR

But Gill stepped up when it mattered the most to score his fifth IPL century, laced with 15 fours and three sixes coming at a strike-rate of 196.23. Though the rest of the GT batters finished off the chase, the game will be remembered for Gill’s brilliant hundred, where he didn’t mistime much and was at his classy best - finding the gaps with ease and being elegant in his pulls and lofts to bring RR’s season to an end.