'He is something truly special': Tendulkar Lauds Sooryavanshi's ' Magnificent' Batting Prowess

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has heaped praise on 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, describing him as a truly special talent while also lauding the ability of the teenage batting prodigy to pick the correct line and length and smash the ball where he likes.

Sooryavanshi finished the IPL 2026, scoring 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.31 for the Rajasthan Royals. Along the way, he smashed 72 sixes, beating Chris Gayle's record (59) of most sixes in an IPL season.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Tendulkar said that watching Sooryavanshi bat with such great skills is truly fascinating. "Everyone is talking about Sooryavanshi, and I watched him bat - it was magnificent. I mean, he is something truly special. And not just the ability to hit the ball, but what also fascinated me was the wrist work that he has," Tendulkar said at the Cricinfo Honours, where he was named the 'Best Men's International Batter of the 21st Century,

"To be able to play in all directions of the ground, you need good wrist work. And he is not slogging the ball. He is just picking the line and length earlier than the rest of the guys, and he is able to clear the rope comfortably," he added.

Tendulkar also shared a piece of advice for the teenager going forward. According to the former Indian opener, Sooryavanshi should focus on being himself and adopt a solution-driven approach rather than feeling the pressure of the challenges that come with the career.

"I would tell him to just be himself. There is always a first time. In Test cricket, along with age, he will learn how to deal with various challenges. [It's about] having a solution-oriented mindset. Problems are always going to be there. Problems will be there till the last day of your career, till the last ball you face. The bowler is asking a question every ball. Now, what solutions do you find? He's kind of a player who looks very confident, very, very sure of what he wants to do, and I would not want to play around with his natural instincts," he said.

Tendulkar also hopes that Sooryavanshi will eventually play Test cricket for India but also urged fans and experts to not put pressure or expectations on the exciting talent.

"Not just me, but everyone would want to see him (playing Test cricket) at some stage. I don't know when that is going to happen. But an exciting talent needs encouragement. And if he's doing well, then we need to encourage and support him and enjoy above all and not put pressure on him constantly, you know, he should play this, or he shouldn't be doing this, or he should be picked in whatever squad. Leave that to the guys (selectors) who are responsible for that," he concluded.

This is not the first time Sachin spoke about Vaibhav. Earlier, the 53-year-old hailed Sooryavanshi for his sensational knock of 97 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator, pointing out his "outstanding bat swing" and how well he clears his front foot for balls aimed at the legs, giving him the freedom to hit his sixes.

Posting on X, Sachin wrote, "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat swing has been outstanding. What's even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!"