Jaspal Rana Dies: Indian Shooting Loses a Champion, Mentor and Fearless Voice

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) His motto was simple: hit the 10-ring, stay focused, and win medals.

That philosophy defined the life and career of Jaspal Rana, one of India’s greatest shooters and most influential mentors, who passed away on Friday, leaving the shooting fraternity in mourning.

For Indian shooting, Rana was much more than a champion athlete. He was a mentor, a teacher, a reformer and a fearless voice who never hesitated to speak his mind for the betterment of the sport. Whether it was guiding young shooters, questioning administrative decisions or explaining the finer points of the game, Rana approached everything with the same intensity and honesty that made him a legend on the range.

Every shooting enthusiast knew Jaspal Rana. In recent years, he became widely recognised as one of the key figures behind the success of Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, whose Olympic medal-winning performances brought glory to the country. His contribution to nurturing talent and building a winning culture ensured that his influence extended far beyond his own competitive achievements.

Those who watched Rana closely during the Paris Olympics witnessed the qualities that defined him as a coach. During Manu Bhaker’s event, he stood quietly behind the firing line, notebook in hand, observing every shot with complete concentration. Even in one of the biggest moments of Indian shooting, the seriousness on his face revealed a coach focused not on the occasion but on performance.

When IANS asked him how he viewed Manu’s display, his response was characteristically brief: “Can do much better.” There was no room for complacency, even after a strong performance. Later, when Manu secured her historic bronze medal and journalists approached him for a reaction, Rana once again turned the spotlight away from himself. “Speak to Manu, she earned this day,” he said before walking away. In those few words lay the essence of Jaspal Rana, demanding excellence from his athletes while never seeking credit for their success.

Rana was also known for his willingness to call out shortcomings whenever he saw them. He believed that problems should be addressed openly, regardless of who was responsible. Even when it involved top officials of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), he never shied away from expressing his views. For him, silence was never an option when the future of Indian shooting was at stake.

Ahead of the Paris Olympics, IANS had the opportunity to speak to Rana in an interview that later went viral. The reason was simple: he spoke with conviction about what India needed to do to consistently win medals in shooting and the changes required to strengthen the system. There was no diplomacy, no hesitation — only an unwavering desire to see Indian shooters succeed on the biggest stage.

The spirit of “kuch kar dikhane ka jazba” was always visible in him. As a shooter, he pursued excellence relentlessly. As a coach, he pushed athletes to unlock their potential. As a mentor, he inspired confidence. And as a stakeholder in Indian shooting, he demanded accountability and higher standards.

Beyond the range, Rana shared a special bond with journalists covering the sport. He was always willing to explain complex rules, scoring formats and evolving points systems, helping reporters better understand and communicate the nuances of shooting to the public. His accessibility and knowledge made him a trusted source and a valued friend of the media.

His passing leaves a void that will be difficult to fill. Indian shooting has lost one of its finest ambassadors, athletes have lost a mentor, and sports journalism has lost a knowledgeable guide.

But Jaspal Rana’s legacy will live on, in the champions he helped create, in the medals won by shooters he inspired, and in the fearless honesty with which he served the sport.

For a man who believed in hitting the 10-ring and staying focused on the target, his impact on Indian shooting will remain right at the centre for years to come.

The Paris Olympics anecdote fits naturally in the middle of the story because it shows, rather than tells, the values that defined Jaspal Rana throughout his life: relentless pursuit of improvement, attention to detail, and an unwillingness to take credit away from his athletes.