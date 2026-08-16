Man Took 54 Years To Reach Towards The Finish Line: Meet Shiso Kanakuri of Japan Who Completed The Longest Marathon In History

Kanakuri was able to qualify in 2 hours 32 minutes and 45 seconds for the Olympics. And for the first time Japan qualified for the prestigious sporting event. The 1912 Stockholm Games became the first Olympics where the athletes from every continent took part except Antarctica. But the most difficult part was to make the trip to Sweden from Japan for Kanakuri. The duo of Sprinter Mishima Yahiko and Shiso Kanakuri had not enough time to prepare after spending ten days on a train from Japan. They warmed up by running around the stations.

Yahiko fell ill and Kanakuri was still following the belief of perspiration during their journey. The day finally arrived on July 14, 1912. The heat took its shape affecting the athletes. Even after an exhausting journey, Kanakuri was able to line up with other athletes. The heat slowly succumbed to Kanakuri, still he knew that it’s all for his country. The pressure was on him.

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Finished Where It All Began, In Stockholm, Sweden

The race began where Kanakuri’s devotion was not enough to get him through the race. He collapsed during the race and was tended by a family nearby. After his recovery, he knew that he would be forced to forfeit or else choose to flee home without any announcement. Kanakuri chose the second option. He feared for his country’s reputation on the global stage. Soon, he was not the only one to have suffered, because of the extreme heat over half of the athletes quit before they even crossed the finish line.

Kanakuri remained anonymous for years and later was declared missing in Sweden. He went back home and stayed there for 50 Years, and tried to make the most out of his 1912 Olympics Experience by training the students to prepare them for the next Games. Kanakuri became the “father of the marathon” in Japan after establishing the Tokyo-Hakone College Ekiden Race. He became popular in his country and competed in the 1920 Antwerp Olympics and 1924 Paris Olympics. But he was yet to complete the Sweden race after going missing for decades.