Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Lead Story

Spotify Launches ‘Search By Lyrics’ Feature for IOS And Android Users

Gone are the days when you’re constantly singing a line of a song but just can’t remember what song those lyrics came from, Spotify can now help you with that

Spotify Updates
Spotify is Swedish music streaming app giving access to million of songs in one touch. Flickr

Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify has rolled out a new feature for its iOS and Android app that will allow users to search for songs by typing in the lyrics.

As per the latest lyrics search update, users will be able to type in the lyrics and get to the song title easily in the app. The feature is integrated into the main search function, which now returns playlist, song, album, and matching lyric results.

The development was announced by Spotify search designer Lina on Twitter.

Spotify Lyrics search
Type in some lyrics into Spotify’s search bar and the app will surface songs that match. Unsplash

“My team has shipped something on iOS and Android – now you can find songs by lyrics on Spotify,” Lina said in the tweet.

The new update brings Spotify on the same level as Apple Music that has been providing lyrics search since 2018. With iOS 12, Apple had brought the same feature to its Music application.

ALSO READ: Here’s How Mobile Applications Gain Our Attention

Users had to go to the search bar in Apple Music, type part of the lyrics they can remember, and press search.

Earlier, Spotify introduced support for video podcasts, which means that users can watch video podcasts directly in the Spotify app on mobile and desktop. (IANS)

Previous articleSocial Media Posting Linked To Hate Crimes

