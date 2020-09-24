Thursday, September 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story The Story of Frane Selak: World's Most Unlucky Luckiest Man
Lead StoryWorld

The Story of Frane Selak: World’s Most Unlucky Luckiest Man

Frane Selak is an elderly Croatian music teacher who is known for his brushes with death

0
The Tale of World's Most Unlucky Luckiest Man
Born on 14th June 1929 in Croatia, Frane Selak has cheated death 7 times on different occasions throughout his life. Pinterest

By Muskan Bhatnagar

Frane Selak, an elderly Croatian music teacher, is known for his brushes with death, which also made him gain the title of ‘world’s most unlucky luckiest man’.

90-year-old Frane Selak has cheated death 7 times on different occasions throughout his life. He has experienced everything from a car accident to a plane crash and has been lucky enough to survive all the incidents. Or maybe unlucky enough to face 7 near-death experiences?

Born on 14th June 1929 in Croatia, Frane Selak’s unbelievable series of death escapes began from the year 1962, when he was 32 years old.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

It was January, Frane was going from Sarajevo to Dubrovni on a cold winter day, when suddenly the train in which he was traveling, derailed because of a fault with the line. This made the train crash into an icy river, killing 17 passengers. Luckily, Frane was pulled out by someone. Although, he suffered a broken arm and hypothermia. This was nothing but just one incident, out of the many incidents from Frane’s story.

The Tale of World's Most Unlucky Luckiest Man
The train in which he was traveling, derailed because of a fault with the line. (Representational Image). Pexels

However, Frane at that time had no clue that this incident marked the beginning of the offbeat and puzzling series of events that would take place in his life later on.

The next year, in 1963, Frane got to know that his mother was ill, creating an emergency for him to fly from Zagreb to Rijeka. It was his first airplane ride. Even though the flight was fully booked, he somehow persuaded the airline to allow him to sit in the rear of the plane along with the flight attendants. Midway, both engines of the airplane stopped working and the cabin pressure dropped. Frane was blown out of a broken door while the plane crashed and 19 people on board were killed.

Frane, when sucked out of the plane without a parachute, almost believed that death was just some inches away. But, by God’s grace, he had miraculously landed on a haystack, which saved his life with some minor injuries. This was the last time he traveled by airplane.

The Tale of World's Most Unlucky Luckiest Man
Frane was blown out of a broken door while the plane crashed and 19 people on board were killed. (Representational Image). Pinterest

Just in case you thought that this is the worst incident that could’ve taken place in his life, then you’re wrong. Let’s discuss what happened in his life next.

Three years after the plane crash, in 1966, Frane was riding a bus that skidded off the road and crashed into a river, drowning 4 passengers. Frane, however, swam to the shore and survived with some minor bruises.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: प्रवासी भारतीय यूएई से 20 साल बाद स्वदेश के लिए उड़ान भरेगा

After having a bad experience with public transport, Frane decided to travel mostly by his car, However, even that didn’t work out in his case.

In 1970, his car caught fire while he was driving. Frane was able to jump off the moving vehicle, seconds before the fuel tank exploded in front of his eyes.

The Tale of World's Most Unlucky Luckiest Man
Another driving incident took place in Frane’s life in 1973. (Representational Image). Pexels

In 1973, three years after the previous deadly car accident, another driving incident took place. The fuel pump of his car broke, causing engine fire to shoot out of the air vents. While his hair was completely fried off in this incident, but he survived another near-death accident, unharmed.

In another incident, in 1995, Frane claims to have been survived being hit by a bus with some minor injuries while walking in Zagreb.

Also Read: Comedy Films Have to Offer More Than Just Laughs, Fun: Pankaj Tripathi

And in 1996, to avoid a head-on collision with a United Nations truck while driving in the Croatian mountains, his car crashed into the guardrail and fell off the mountain 300 feet down. He somehow managed to jump out and hang onto a tree, living to tell the tale.

This was the last deadly accident of his life and thankfully he hasn’t been involved in any such incidents since then.

After dodging death for 7 times, Frane won a lottery in 2003, at the age of 73. The amount was a whopping $1,110,000! He bought two houses and a boat with the lottery amount and eventually in 2010, he decided to give away most of his winnings to his relatives and friends after he decided to live a frugal lifestyle.

Previous articleComedy Films Have to Offer More Than Just Laughs, Fun: Pankaj Tripathi
Next articleExcess Fat Around Abdomen Associated With Higher Risk of Early Death

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

NASA Unveils Plan to Land First Woman on the Moon in 2024

NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has unveiled a plan to land the first woman on the moon in 2024. NASA Administrator Jim...
Read more
India

42% of Indian Workers Use Personal Devices to Access Corporate Data

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the lines between work and home life get increasingly blurred, 42 per cent of workers in India are using personal devices to access...
Read more
Entertainment

Karan Kundra: Drugs are the Choice of an Individual, Not of an Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY ARUNDHUTI BANERJEE Popular television actors Karan Kundra and Yogita Bihani feel the constant negative narratives that are lately doing the rounds about the entertainment...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,141FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

NASA Unveils Plan to Land First Woman on the Moon in 2024

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has unveiled a plan to land the first woman on the moon in 2024. NASA Administrator Jim...
Read more

42% of Indian Workers Use Personal Devices to Access Corporate Data

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As the lines between work and home life get increasingly blurred, 42 per cent of workers in India are using personal devices to access...
Read more

Karan Kundra: Drugs are the Choice of an Individual, Not of an Industry

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY ARUNDHUTI BANERJEE Popular television actors Karan Kundra and Yogita Bihani feel the constant negative narratives that are lately doing the rounds about the entertainment...
Read more

Excess Fat Around Abdomen Associated With Higher Risk of Early Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that excess fat stored around the abdomen is associated with a higher risk of early death from any cause, regardless of...
Read more

The Story of Frane Selak: World’s Most Unlucky Luckiest Man

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Frane Selak, an elderly Croatian music teacher, is known for his brushes with death, which also made him gain the title of...
Read more

Comedy Films Have to Offer More Than Just Laughs, Fun: Pankaj Tripathi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is loved for his versatility on screen, says he is glad that he got a chance to essay several interesting...
Read more

Researchers Develop Neural System Paving the Way for Brain-Machine Interfaces

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Chinese researchers have developed a neural signal analysis system with memristor arrays, paving the way for high-efficiency brain-machine interfaces. Brain-machine interfaces are promising tools for...
Read more

Amazon Launches New Programme to Help Customers Shop For Sustainable Products

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon has launched a new programme to help make it easy for customers to discover and shop for more sustainable products. As part of this...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,141FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada