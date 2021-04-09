Friday, April 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Study: Modern Brains Developed More Rapidly Than Initially Assumed
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Study: Modern Brains Developed More Rapidly Than Initially Assumed

The youngest African fossils, dating back 1.5 million years, showed characteristics of modern human brains

0
Modern Brains

Modern brains are younger than originally thought, possibly developing as recently as 1.5 million years ago, according to a study published Thursday. By that time, the earliest humans had already begun walking on two feet and had started fanning out from Africa.

Our first ancestors from the genus Homo emerged on the continent about 2.5 million years ago with primitive, apelike brains about half the size of those seen in today’s humans.

Scientists have been trying to solve a mystery for as long as our origin story has been known: Exactly when and where did the brain evolve into something that made us human?

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“People had thought that these humanlike brains evolved actually at the very beginning of the genus Homo, so about 2.5 million years ago,” paleoanthropologist Christoph Zollikofer, a co-author of the study published in the journal Science, told AFP.

Modern Brains
The best-preserved specimens turned out to be primitive brains. Pixabay

Zollikofer and lead study author Marcia Ponce de Leon examined skull fossils from Africa, Georgia, and the Indonesian island of Java and discovered the evolution took place much later, between 1.7 million and 1.5 million years ago.

Since brains themselves do not fossilize, the only way to observe their evolution is to study the marks they leave inside the skull.

The scientists created virtual images, known as endocasts, of what had filled the skulls long ago.

In humans, the Broca area, part of the frontal lobe linked to speech production, is much bigger than the corresponding zone in other great apes, said Zollikofer of the University of Zurich.

The expansion of an area results in the shifting of everything behind it.

“This backward shift can be seen on the fossil endocasts when we track imprints of the brain fissures,” Zollikofer said.

‘Surprise’ 

By studying skulls from Africa, the researchers were able to determine that the oldest ones, dating back more than 1.7 million years, had a frontal lobe characteristic of great apes.

Modern Brains
Brains do not fossilize, so the best way to track their evolution is to look at the scars they left behind within the skull. Wikimedia Commons

“This first result was a big surprise,” Zollikofer said.

It signified that the genus Homo “started with bipedalism,” or walking on two legs and that the evolution of the brain had nothing to do with being bipedal.

“Now we know that in our long evolutionary history … the first representatives of our genus Homo were just terrestrial bipeds, with ape-like brains,” the paleoanthropologist said.

However, the youngest African fossils, dating back 1.5 million years, showed characteristics of modern human brains.

This signified that the evolution of the brain took place between the two dates, in Africa, according to the study.

The conclusion is backed up by the appearance of more complex tools during this same period, called Acheulean tools, which have two symmetrical faces.

“This is not a random coincidence,” Zollikofer said, “because we know those brain areas that get expanded in this time period are those that are used for complex manipulative tasks like tool-making.”

Two migrations from Africa 

Modern Brains
The earliest members of the Homo genus were simply terrestrial bipeds with ape-like brains. Wikimedia Commons

The second surprising result of the study comes from observations of five skull fossils found in present-day Georgia, dating between 1.8 and 1.7 million years ago.

The particularly well-preserved specimens proved to be primitive brains.

“People thought you need a big modern brain to disperse out of Africa,” Zollikofer said. “We can show these brains are not big, and they are not modern, and still people have been able to leave Africa.”

ALSO READ: Study: Increased Sunlight Exposure Can Reduce COVID Deaths

Meanwhile, fossils from Java, the youngest specimens in the study, showed modern brain characteristics. The researchers, therefore, believe that there was a second migration out of Africa.

“So, you have a spray first of primitive-brained people, then things evolve to a modern brain in Africa, and these people sprayed again,” Zollikofer said.

“It’s not a new hypothesis … but there was no clear evidence. And now for the first time, we have real fossil evidence.” (VOA/KB)

Previous articleMusk’s Neuralink Reveals How A Monkey Uses His Mind To Play Pong
Next articleIndians Spot 80% Surge In Usage Of Screen Time On Apps

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Discovery: A 3000 Year Old ‘Lost Gold City’ From Egypt

NewsGram Desk - 0
An Egypt archaeological mission announced the discovery of a 3000-year-old "Lost Gold City" (LGC) in the monument-rich city of Luxor. The mission, headed by...
Read more
India

New Varieties Of Wheat With Low Sugar Content And High Nutrition

NewsGram Desk - 0
A genetic scientist at the Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology, and Science (SHUATS), in Prayagraj, has developed two new varieties of wheat that...
Read more
Environment

One-Third Of The Antarctic Ice Shelf At Risk Of Collapsing

NewsGram Desk - 0
As climate change is making temperatures soar, more than a third of the Antarctic's ice shelf could be at risk of collapsing into the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Discovery: A 3000 Year Old ‘Lost Gold City’ From Egypt

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
An Egypt archaeological mission announced the discovery of a 3000-year-old "Lost Gold City" (LGC) in the monument-rich city of Luxor. The mission, headed by...
Read more

New Varieties Of Wheat With Low Sugar Content And High Nutrition

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A genetic scientist at the Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology, and Science (SHUATS), in Prayagraj, has developed two new varieties of wheat that...
Read more

One-Third Of The Antarctic Ice Shelf At Risk Of Collapsing

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
As climate change is making temperatures soar, more than a third of the Antarctic's ice shelf could be at risk of collapsing into the...
Read more

The Big IPL Funfair Begins

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Premier, Popular, Prestigious, Pulsating League (IPL) will once again capture the imagination of cricket lovers and fans amid the second galloping surge...
Read more

Jumping Genes Likely To Protect Against Certain Blood Cancers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
US scientists have found that transposons, also known as jumping genes, can protect against certain blood cancers and help develop new therapeutic targets. Transposons...
Read more

Indians Spot 80% Surge In Usage Of Screen Time On Apps

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid remote work and learning, as billions stay home during the pandemic, consumers are spending 4.2 hours a day on apps globally on average,...
Read more

Study: Modern Brains Developed More Rapidly Than Initially Assumed

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Modern brains are younger than originally thought, possibly developing as recently as 1.5 million years ago, according to a study published Thursday. By that...
Read more

Musk’s Neuralink Reveals How A Monkey Uses His Mind To Play Pong

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In what could help paralyzed people to use their minds to operate a smartphone in the near future, Elon Musk-run brain-machine interface company Neuralink...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모나코 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
mgm 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
youtube ctr manipulation group on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Johnie Hook on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
John Maclean on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
실시간 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada