United States lends Taiwan $2 billion to purchase defense equipment

U.S. President Joe Biden may have made a Christmas gift to Taiwan by signing into law a defense bill, in which the U.S. is to loan the democratic island U.S.$2 billion to bolster its capabilities against threats from China.

Biden signed on Friday the Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law allotting U.S. $816.7 billion to the Defense Department, the White House said in a statement .

The Act, known as H.R. 7776, authorizes “appropriations principally for Department of Defense programs and military construction,” as well as for the Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Maritime Administration, U.S. Coast Guard, and the intelligence community.

On the same day, the House of Representatives also passed the Comprehensive Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2023 that had been passed by the Senate.

Under the NDAA, the U.S. State Department is authorized to provide Taiwan with up to U.S.$2 billion in accordance with the Foreign Military Finance grant and loan assistance program for purchasing U.S.-made weapons and defense equipment.

The loans come with a repayment period of 12 years, the Act stipulates.

The NDAA also includes a suggestion for Taiwan to officially participate in the upcoming Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) military exercise.