Tamil Nadu: BJP wants 'Goonda Act' slapped on DMK member who killed Indian Army soldier

BJP Ex-servicemen cell state president Lt.N.K. Raman has petitioned Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C. Sylendrababu demanding slapping of Goonda Act on DMK men allegedly involved in the murder of Lance Naik M. Prabhu in Krishnagiri on February 9.

In his petition, the BJP leader stated that the DMK men, including party councilor, M. Chinnaswamy, had assaulted Lance Naik with lethal weapons like swords leading to his death.

The ex-servicemen cell also appealed to the DGP to direct the Krishnagiri District Superintendent of Police to take stringent action against DMK leader and party councilor Chinnaswamy and his family members who were behind the murder and to slap Goonda Act on them.