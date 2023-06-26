TN farmers worried over incomplete desilting work in Delta districts

The release of the Cauvery water from the Mettur dam on June 12 have left farmers in the delta districts worried as disilting work in many areas are incomplete.

If the channels are not desilted, the water from Cauvery -- the lifeline for the Kuruvai paddy farmers -- will go to waste thus leading to inadequate watering resulting in crop losses.

R. Swaminathan, a farmer from Karaikkal district, told IANS: “The water from Cauvery was released on June 12 from Mettur dam by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The water is cruising along but desilting works are incomplete in many areas of our district. This would lead to inadequate watering of our farms thereby incurring crop losses.”